Karnataka Home Minister confirms possible arrest of B S Yediyurappa over POCSO Charges

TUMAKURU: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed Thursday that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) issued a notice for former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to appear for questioning in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case.

Parameshwara mentioned that the CID might arrest Yediyurappa if deemed necessary. Procedures require the charge-sheet to be filed by June 15, after recording his statement and producing him in court. Yediyurappa, currently in Delhi, is likely to join the investigation soon.

The case against Yediyurappa, stemming from an alleged sexual assault on a minor, was transferred to the CID for further investigation. Yediyurappa has denied the allegations and seeks to quash the FIR.