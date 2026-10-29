Karnataka hikes milk prices by Rs 8 per litre

He said Rs 7 would go to farmers and Re 1 to the cooperatives. The price hike will be effective from November 1.

"Given the crisis faced by farmers, members of all parties in the Legislative Council had called for measures to support them. Milk producers themselves had taken to the streets in protest, and the cooperatives had also pressed for an increase," Gowda said.

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, he said, "Respecting these demands, the Cabinet has today decided to increase the price paid to milk-producing farmers by Rs 7 per litre. In addition, the cooperatives will receive an increase of Re 1 per litre. Thus, the total increase will be Rs 8 per litre."

Noting that the issue was discussed in the Cabinet on two or three occasions, the minister said, "We have taken this decision unanimously."

He said, when the farmers were protesting, representatives of their cooperatives met the chief minister, the minister concerned for animal husbandry and the cooperation minister. They insisted that the price should be increased by at least Rs 10 per litre.