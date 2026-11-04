Karnataka hikes bus fares; 'not to make profit but to save corporations,' says minister

The revised rates will come into force from Wednesday midnight.

"We have not increased the fares to make a profit but to reduce losses and save corporations like KSRTC and BMTC," Minister Suresh said while speaking to reporters here on Wednesday.

The fare revision has been calculated stage-wise rather than on a uniform percentage basis, he added.

"In KSRTC, the increase ranges from Rs 4 to Rs 16 depending on the stages, while the maximum increase in ordinary bus fares is Rs 9," he said.

In BMTC, the minimum fare has gone up from Rs 6 to Rs 10 and the maximum from Rs 35 to Rs 45. Airport bus fares have been revised from Rs 185 to Rs 200 at the minimum and from Rs 405 to Rs 425 at the maximum.

"The average increase in KSRTC fares is around 23 per cent, not 40 per cent. In BMTC, where the financial losses are considerably higher, the increase is around 33 to 35 per cent," Suresh said.

He said a committee headed by retired IAS officer Atul Kumar Tiwari had recommended an overall fare increase of 45 per cent, while the boards of the corporations had sought increases of up to 90 per cent in some cases.

The government, however, had not accepted the recommendations in full, he said.

The minister attributed the revision to rising diesel prices and employee salary expenditure, saying the diesel price had increased by Rs 10.47 per litre since May 2025 to Rs 98.13.

The four corporations currently have outstanding diesel bills of Rs 1,111.88 crore and spend around Rs 5,694 crore annually on fuel, he said.

"The four corporations are running at a loss. We have not increased fares to make profits. We have only tried to reduce the losses," he said, adding that the corporations had an annual revenue of around Rs 14,000 crore against expenditure of nearly Rs 16,000 crore.

Suresh said the fare from Bengaluru's Majestic bus stand to Nelamangala and Hoskote had increased from Rs 35 to Rs 44, while fares to Doddaballapur and Anekal had gone up from Rs 38 to Rs 47. The fare to Magadi and Malur had increased from Rs 46 to Rs 57. "The KSRTC express bus fare from Bengaluru to Kolar had risen from Rs 81 to Rs 100," he added.