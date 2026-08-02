Karnataka: Heavy downpour eases water distress, train services affected, three killed

Three members of a family, including a three-year-old child, were killed in a rain-triggered landslide in Shivamogga district.

Police said Mallikarjun (35), his wife Nagaveni (28) and their son Santosh (3), residents of Kokkaregaru village in Gangavathi taluk of Koppal district, were asleep when a hillock collapsed on their shed at Indiranagar in Thirthahalli taluk at around 2.30 am. A person staying in a neighbouring shed also sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel and police carried out rescue operations to retrieve the bodies from the debris.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said extremely heavy rainfall continued over parts of the Malnad and coastal regions, with Agumbe in Shivamogga district recording 197 mm during the 24 hours ending 5.30 am on Sunday, followed by Gonikoppal in Kodagu (66 mm), Brahmavara in Udupi (60 mm), Balehonnur in Chikkamagaluru (58 mm) and Sirsi in Uttara Kannada (52.5 mm). Mangaluru recorded 37.8 mm at the airport, while Bengaluru registered only trace rainfall at its observatories.