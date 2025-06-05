Begin typing your search...

    Karnataka HC commences hearing on case relating to stampede near cricket stadium

    The case is being heard by a bench of Acting Chief Justice V Kameshwar Rao and Justice C M Joshi

    5 Jun 2025
    Karnataka HC commences hearing on case relating to stampede near cricket stadium
    Karnataka HC

    BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday began hearing a case relating to a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium.

    Eleven people died and 56 were injured in the incident on Wednesday, as a large number of people thronged to the stadium to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations.

    The case is being heard by a bench of Acting Chief Justice V Kameshwar Rao and Justice C M Joshi.

    Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty appeared for argument on behalf of the state government.

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident under the leadership of Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner.

    PTI

