Karnataka government wanted to do "character assassination" of HD Revanna: Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that the state government wanted the character assassination of party leader HD Revanna, who is in judicial custody after he was booked in a kidnapping case.

"This government does not want a fair inquiry. They are misusing the office. Nothing is going to happen ultimately. They wanted character assassination of HD Revanna and for that reason, they are using their office," Kumaraswamy told ANI.

Asked if he would be meeting Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, he said they would submit memorandum to the Governor.

"With all documentary evidence, we are going to submit a memorandum to the Governor to take action against this government. The way this inquiry is going on, it seems this is not Special Investigation Team but Siddaramaiah Investigation Team and Shivakumar Investigation Team," he alleged.

Earlier today, addressing a press conference, Kumaraswamy alleged that the pen drive containing obscene videos allegedly linked to Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna was circulated by police officers and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case.

Prajwal Revanna is son of HD Revanna.

"I'm addressing this press conference over a dirty incident that shouldn't have happened in society. On April 21, a pen drive was circulated throughout the state. It was done by Police officers. They circulated it in Bengaluru Rural, Mandya and also in Hassan intentionally. No action has been taken by the police or election returning officer till now. Who shared the videos and pen drive? When the voting was happening, CM told at least 100 times that HD Kumaraswamy and JD(S) candidates would lose for sure and JD(S) would lose," Kumaraswamy alleged.

He also alleged that SIT officials were working as agents of DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. Kumaraswamy demanded DK Shivakumar's removal from the cabinet.

"We know, there is an audio in which...you have said 30-40 crore were spent for that case. Please give it to judicial inquiry as we don't have faith in SIT.... DK Shivakumar's conspiracy in this whole episode to tarnish the image of victims. DK Shivakumar must be removed from the cabinet minister's post. I'm not going to leave this case so easily, everything must be brought out," he said.

"If this Chief Minister has any morality, accept all these things, and he must suspend DK Shivakumar from the cabinet. SIT officials are working as agents of DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. Why did these SIT officials ask to remove some paragraphs from his statements? Everyone knows what DK Shivakumar is an expert on, he's an expert in these things. When you're saying all these things must come out, give it to CBI, it should be given to CBI to bring everything out," he added.

HD Revanna was arrested on May 4 in a kidnapping case linked to the 'obscene video' case. He was later sent to State Investigation Team (SIT) custody till May 8.

The Holenarsipura MLA and his associate were booked under Sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 365 (kidnapping with intent to cause harm), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna, who is also a candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, are also facing a probe by a Special Investigative Team (SIT), constituted by the Karnataka government, over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in their household.

Karnataka government constituted an SIT team to probe the obscene video case.