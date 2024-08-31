Karnataka: Congress holds 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' protest agaisnt decision to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah

NEW DELHI: Amid the row over Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot granting permission for prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, state ministers and legislators conducted a 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' protest.

The Congress has accused the Governor of discriminatory behaviour alleging that several other cases are also pending before the Governor, but he has not made any decisions on them.

Protestors also sought for prosecution of Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy in a mining lease case. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar led the march to Raj Bhavan along with the other legislators who were carrying playcards with slogans written on them.

The march began at the Gandhi statue near Vidhana Soudha and ended at Raj Bhavan, where the Congress submitted an appeal to the Governor. Notably, CM Siddaramaiah did not attend the meeting with the Governor.

Thaawarchand Gehlot sanctioned prosecution against Siddaramaiah in a case of alleged corruption in the allotment of land to his wife by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Speaking to the mediapersons at the protest site, Shivakumar said, "...We are demanding him to be fair.

This (matter against HD Kumaraswamy) is a case where the entire inquiry has been done. So, sanction prosecution and take action legally as per the Constitution...He has to do it. Though there may be a lot of pressure, we have confidence that some good sense will prevail upon him..."

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara who participated in today's protest march said, "Today we are holding a protest over the Governor's prosecution permission of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

There are other cases also present in front of him, but there is no decision on that...Our demand is why is he not considering them and giving permission to prosecute them..." Another Karnataka Minister, Priyank Kharge raised questions over Governor's intention of prosecuting Siddaramaiah when investigation in the matter is yet to completed.

"We are asking, why this discretion only for Siddaramaiah?...We are asking why this hurry to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah and not the previous cases which have been proved. Who asked for prosecution in Siddaramaiah's case? An RTI activist.

Has the investigation been completed? Has it been endorsed by any other agency? No. But in Kumaraswamy's case, Janardhana Reddy's case, investigation agencies have asked for prosecution. It is rotting at the table of the Governor.

Why isn't the Governor interested in prosecuting or issuing the sanctions of prosecution for these 4-5 people?..." Minister HK Patil said there is mounting "political pressure" on the Governor to take a judicious decision.

"We are putting moral pressure, political pressure on the Governor that he should take a judicious decision and give permission to prosecute HD Kumaraswamy. We are holding a protest and will go to the Raj Bhavan...," said Patil.

Earlier, Karnataka High Court on asked the trial court concerned not to take any precipitative action against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah based on the Governor's sanction in the MUDA 'scam', till the next date of hearing before the High Court.