Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's close aide steps down as MUDA chairman amid land allotment scam probe

BENGALURU: Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) chairman and close aide of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mari Gowda, has submitted his resignation stating health issues.

"I have given my resignation to the Secretary of the Urban Development Department, the CM instructed me to resign, so I have resigned. My health is not good, so I resigned. MUDA investigation is ongoing. Let the investigation take place. The investigation will reveal the truth. There is no pressure on me. I resigned due to ill health. The CM has not put any pressure on me regarding the issue" Gowda said.

This development follows Enforcement Directorate (ED) booking Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged MUDA land allotment scam. On September 30, after the ED booked the Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for alleged money laundering in a case linked to the alleged MUDA land allotment scam, his wife wrote to the MUDA Commissioner, offering to surrender the 14 plots that were allotted to her by the authority.

The Enforcement Directorate registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in an alleged money laundering case against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, linked to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), the sources said.

The Mysuru Lokayukta officially initiated an inquiry and investigation into the case following a September 27 court order to file an FIR. The Lokayukta was directed to investigate allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites worth Rs 56 crore to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, by MUDA.

It is alleged that MUDA illegally allotted 14 sites to Siddaramaiah's wife in the prime location of Mysuru city. The FIR has been filed by the Mysuru Lokayukta under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 351, 420, 340, 09, and 120B, among others, they said.

The FIR mentions CM Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law, and others as accused in the case, they added. It is alleged that MUDA illegally allotted 14 sites to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's wife in the prime location of Mysuru city. As the allegations surfaced, the BJP has accused the Congress of supporting "corrupt" leaders and demanded Siddaramaiah's resignation. Siddaramiah, has however, has quashed all demands for his resignation. (ANI)