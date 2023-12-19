Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urges PM Modi for urgent high power committee meeting on drought relief

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that he has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give directions to hold a High Power Committee meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah and provide drought relief to the state immediately.

He spoke to the media after meeting with PM Modi.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for a High Power Committee meeting under Home Minister Amit Shah to secure drought relief for the state.

"Even after submitting our request three times to the Centre, they have not conducted even a preliminary meeting. Therefore, the request has been made to the Prime Minister to give directions to hold an urgent meeting for the release of drought relief as soon as possible," Siddaramaiah said.

He mentioned that the Prime Minister peacefully listened and responded to the state's plea, expressing hope for a positive response and early release of relief.

CM Siddaramaiah noted that due to the absence of a high-level committee meeting regarding drought relief, Karnataka's farmers are unable to receive aid from the central government.

He highlighted a provision in the law to extend MGNREGA work from 100 to 150 days compulsorily in drought conditions.

"It is nearly three months since we submitted our request for the increase. As our request has not materialized, we have again demanded to resolve the issue immediately," the Chief Minister said.

He also mentioned the Gazette notification on Mahadayi, stating that except for the environmental clearance, all preparations are complete.

Tenders are called, and estimates are made. The work can be initiated immediately after receiving the centre's clearance. Therefore, the Chief Minister requested the clearance at the earliest.

Siddaramaiah further addressed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of Rs 5,300 crores in the budget for the Upper Bhadra Project.

"Based on this, former CM Bommai had also announced the same. Not a single rupee has been released till today. This shows the lack of commitment of the Centre and the previous BJP government. We have urged to release the amount as assurance," Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister added that Bengaluru and Ramanagara districts will receive drinking water from the Mekedatu Project.

"We have brought this issue to the notice of the Prime Minister and urged him to give the necessary permission for Mekedatu. We are ready to approach the centre with all-party delegations for the Mahadayi, Mekedatu, and Bhadra upper bank projects," Siddaramaiah said.