Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah presents his 17th budget; alleges injustice by Centre

He also said that the state government is pursuing a development strategy that balances welfare programmes with investments in infrastructure and long-term economic transformation, while urging the Union government to be more sensitive to the state’s demands.

Presenting the budget for 2026-27, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka remains at the forefront of the nation’s development and is among the largest contributors of tax revenues to the country.

"Our state is at the forefront in all sectors of the nation’s development; it is one of the key states that contributes the highest tax revenues,” he said.

Total expenditure for 2026-27 is estimated at Rs 4,48,004 crore, Siddaramaiah said. This is the 17th budget that he presented in his political career.

Drawing an analogy from the epic tradition, the chief minister said, "The cow that yields abundant milk requires proper care. It is Bheeshma’s philosophy that if it becomes weak, the entire cowherd suffers".

He said the Union government should recognise this and respond sensitively to the state’s demands. Siddaramaiah also emphasised the importance of cooperative federalism for a diverse country like India.

"A nation like India, with its diverse cultures, can achieve development only through a cooperative federal system,” he said.

Highlighting the government’s flagship welfare initiatives, the chief minister said the Congress government prioritised economic security and social stability soon after coming to power in 2023 through the Guarantee Schemes, which are based on the concept of universal basic income.

"Major studies in India and abroad show that these schemes are improving the financial condition of crores of families and increasing people’s purchasing power," he said.