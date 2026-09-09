Karnataka CM Shivakumar terms ED searches on Jarkiholi properties ‘politically motivated’

He also questioned the timing of the searches, which came a day before the Congress government led by him completes 100 days in office.

Asserting that he would stand by Jarkiholi, who he said had done no wrong, the CM said he had cautioned all his ministers and party legislators about possible action by central agencies against them.

He claimed that his government and the party were being "targeted".

The Enforcement Directorate searched properties linked to Satish Jarkiholi, his MP daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi and some others as part of an investigation, officials said.

They said around 18 premises across the state were being searched, with the searches covering properties linked to the 64-year-old minister in the Dollars Colony area of the city, his MP daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi and his brother-in-law Y D Manjunath in Belagavi.

"ED searches on Satish Jarkiholi and his family are not something we were unaware of. There were searches on his family members earlier, too. I don't know about his other family members and close associates, but Jarkiholi is a senior minister, has businesses, is in politics and is engaged in social service," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Jarkiholi was involved in business transactions within the framework of law and had nothing to hide.

"He (Jarkiholi) is cooperating with the investigation and will reply to the questions asked by the agency. There is nothing to worry about. But the timing shows that the BJP is politically misusing central agencies. They did it in the case of Nagendra (former minister) as well. What is happening against Satish Jarkiholi is politically motivated, as the government is completing 100 days tomorrow," he added.

"They have the option to do several other things, and they may do it. It (searches) may be done on others, too. I have already cautioned our ministers in this regard. They (ED) will not leave anyone. False narratives are stitched, false allegations are made, and the people are misled," he said.

The CM said the searches came as the government was preparing to share updates with the people on completing 100 days in office, and suggested that the timing was aimed at diverting public attention.