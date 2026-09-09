Karnataka CM Shivakumar terms ED searches on Jarkiholi properties ‘politically motivated’

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday termed the ED searches on properties linked to PWD minister Satish Jarkiholi as "politically motivated".
He also questioned the timing of the searches, which came a day before the Congress government led by him completes 100 days in office.
Asserting that he would stand by Jarkiholi, who he said had done no wrong, the CM said he had cautioned all his ministers and party legislators about possible action by central agencies against them.
He claimed that his government and the party were being "targeted".
The Enforcement Directorate searched properties linked to Satish Jarkiholi, his MP daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi and some others as part of an investigation, officials said.
They said around 18 premises across the state were being searched, with the searches covering properties linked to the 64-year-old minister in the Dollars Colony area of the city, his MP daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi and his brother-in-law Y D Manjunath in Belagavi.
"ED searches on Satish Jarkiholi and his family are not something we were unaware of. There were searches on his family members earlier, too. I don't know about his other family members and close associates, but Jarkiholi is a senior minister, has businesses, is in politics and is engaged in social service," Shivakumar said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said Jarkiholi was involved in business transactions within the framework of law and had nothing to hide.
"He (Jarkiholi) is cooperating with the investigation and will reply to the questions asked by the agency. There is nothing to worry about. But the timing shows that the BJP is politically misusing central agencies. They did it in the case of Nagendra (former minister) as well. What is happening against Satish Jarkiholi is politically motivated, as the government is completing 100 days tomorrow," he added.
"They have the option to do several other things, and they may do it. It (searches) may be done on others, too. I have already cautioned our ministers in this regard. They (ED) will not leave anyone. False narratives are stitched, false allegations are made, and the people are misled," he said.
The CM said the searches came as the government was preparing to share updates with the people on completing 100 days in office, and suggested that the timing was aimed at diverting public attention.
Asserting that he and the Congress party would stand by Jarkiholi, Shivakumar reiterated, "I will stand by him one hundred per cent. He has done no wrong, I know. He has businesses, and he will respond to questions asked by the authorities."
Describing Jarkiholi as a businessman and prominent ST leader, Shivakumar alleged that the BJP was orchestrating the action because it could not digest his growth and the fact that the Congress party had the most elected ST leaders.
"It will backfire on them. I have complete confidence," he said.
"I was also jailed by the ED, but what happened? I'm today the CM of the state, and it became inevitable for everyone to accept the fact. Jarkiholi is a strong leader of the state and the party and, unable to digest it, he was being troubled. Let them investigate," he said.
Claiming that all Congress MLAs and ministers could be targeted in a similar manner, the CM said he had cautioned all legislators to remain vigilant.
Questioning why no BJP leaders facing allegations had been raided, he said, "Let them finish their things, let them exhaust; I will speak on all other matters."
Alleging that the Congress party and the government were being "targeted", Shivakumar said senior party leader Rahul Gandhi had been booked for speaking out on the alleged "purification" row involving AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.
He accused the ruling dispensation at the Centre of trying to "finish off" all SC/ST leaders.
Hitting out at the BJP for targeting former Minister B Nagendra and the Congress government over the alleged embezzlement of crores of rupees at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation, the CM said, "We (Congress govt) are the ones who got the investigations done. We were the ones who said that bank officials had done wrong. Then CM Siddaramaiah had said that Rs 84 crore was involved, out of which Rs 79 crore has already been recovered. Rs 5 crore is remaining. ED or CBI could not recover Re 1."
Despite Nagendra voluntarily resigning as minister following the allegations, the BJP was politicising the issue, he said.
"Let them hold a hundred protests, agitations and press conferences. Let them do this with their alliance partner Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy [of JD(S)]."
Pointing out that the opposition was now trying to target Home Minister Priyank Kharge over alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission's recruitment process, Shivakumar said Priyank Kharge was the one who had brought the irregularities to light.
"Who appointed the KPSC chairman (now suspended Chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar)? Who has links? I won't speak about all these things now. Let the investigation be completed," he said.
He accused the opposition of trying to mislead the people on the Bidadi township and Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises Road project issues.
"They [BJP and JD(S)] signed the documents and initiated the projects, but they now speak against me. Let it be. The truth will come out someday," he said.