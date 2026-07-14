Karnataka CM Shivakumar announces India's first govt-driven AI University

He also announced that the government will set up an AI Hub as an incubation centre for research and development in AI by startups, companies and others.

The chief minister made these announcements while inaugurating Google I/O Connect India 2026 here, which is being attended by technology leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, developers, researchers and policymakers from across India and the world.

Shivakumar said the proposed university would play a pivotal role in building world-class AI talent, advancing research and strengthening collaboration between academia, industry and government.