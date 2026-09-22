Karnataka Assembly rejects Kasturirangan report in present form

The resolution, passed at the end of a special discussion on the report, urged the Centre to rectify the "deficiencies" in it.

Reading out the resolution in the House, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the Western Ghats in Karnataka constituted an extremely important region from the perspective of the state's natural resources, biodiversity and ecological balance.

"On July 27, 2026, the Government of India issued the seventh draft Environmentally Sensitive Area notification based on the Kasturirangan report, identifying approximately 20,668 square kilometres covering 1,449 villages in 10 districts of Karnataka under the ESA," the resolution said.