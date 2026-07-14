Karnataka allows hotels, restaurants to remain open till 3:30 a.m. during FIFA WC matches

The decision has been taken following a representation from the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), which sought relaxation of the usual closing time for eateries during the tournament.

The extended operating hours will be applicable on July 14, July 15 and July 19, when key FIFA World Cup matches are scheduled to be played late at night in India due to time-zone differences.

Sharing the announcement, Chief Minister Shivakumar described it as good news for football lovers in Bengaluru, saying the state government wanted to ensure fans could enjoy the matches without inconvenience.

The state government has issued the relaxation under the provisions of the Karnataka Police Act, allowing hotels and restaurants to continue serving food until 3:30 a.m. on the specified dates.

In accordance with the state government's decision, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh has issued the necessary orders permitting late-night screening of the matches and the extended operation of hotels and restaurants on the notified dates.