Karjat-Lonavala train op disruption due to landslides after whopping 600 mm rain in 24 hours

The Ghat section had also received around 300 mm of rainfall the previous day, CR Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila said.

"About 160 mm of rain fell in the first four hours on Sunday, leading to landslides at multiple vulnerable locations. The first landslide occurred near Thakurwadi, impacting all three lines in Bhor Ghat, followed by another between Monkey Hill and Khandala," he pointed out.

A tree also fell on the down main line near Khandala station later in the day, he said.