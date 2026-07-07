Karjat-Lonavala train op disruption due to landslides after whopping 600 mm rain in 24 hours

MUMBAI: Multiple landslides were triggered in the Karjat-Lonavala Ghat section on the Mumbai-Pune line after it received a whopping 600 millimetres of rainfall in a 24-hour period, severely disrupting rail traffic, Central Railway officials said on Monday.
The Ghat section had also received around 300 mm of rainfall the previous day, CR Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila said.
"About 160 mm of rain fell in the first four hours on Sunday, leading to landslides at multiple vulnerable locations. The first landslide occurred near Thakurwadi, impacting all three lines in Bhor Ghat, followed by another between Monkey Hill and Khandala," he pointed out.
A tree also fell on the down main line near Khandala station later in the day, he said.
"Tracks have suffered extensive damage at some locations but prompt restoration work has been undertaken despite incessant rain in the Ghat section since early morning," Nila said.
However, CR officials have not given any time limit by when rail operations on the vital stretch connecting Mumbai and Pune, two of Maharashtra's biggest cities, will begin.
Nila said CR had deployed stationary watchmen at all vulnerable locations in the Ghat section in view of the heavy rainfall, and their timely alerts ensured no train was hit by landslides and no passenger was injured.
At the time of the incidents, the Daund-Gwalior Express was halted near Khandala, while the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Bengaluru Express was stopped near Thakurwadi. Both trains were safely taken back to Lonavala and Karjat stations at around 6.15 am, the CPRO said.
The disruptions severely affected train operations. According to Central Railway, 27 trains, including four suburban services between Palasdari and Lonavala, were cancelled, 57 were diverted, 19 were short-terminated, 15 short-originated and four rescheduled till late Monday evening.
Railway authorities have deployed 200 labourers in the Ghat section for restoration work and are mobilising another 200 workers to expedite the operations, officials said.
Meanwhile, train services between Karjat and Khopoli in Raigad district partially resumed on Monday evening after remaining suspended for nearly 12 hours due to a ballast washout caused by heavy rain between Lowjee and Dolavli stations, officials said.
The Karjat-Khopoli section is part of Mumbai's suburban rail network and is used by thousands of commuters every day to travel to the metropolis for work.
Central Railway said the single-line track between Palasdari and Khopoli stations was declared safe after restoration work, following which the first train was allowed to pass at a speed of 10 kmph. Subsequent train movements were permitted at 30 kmph.
Efforts are underway to fully restore the track between Palasdari and Khopoli stations, officials said.
The ballast washout was reported at kilometre 109/10-11 between Lowjee and Dolavli stations, forcing the suspension of train services on the section.
Suburban services on all four Central Railway corridors, namely the Main Line, Harbour Line, Trans-Harbour Line and Belapur-Uran Line were operating normally with some delays.
Brief disruptions were witnessed after a plastic sheet got entangled with an overhead equipment (OHE) portal near Bhandup station on the Main Line around 1.30 pm and the branch of a tree fell near GTB station on the Harbour Line, officials said.