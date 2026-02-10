Kanpur Lamborghini crash: Lawyer says Mishra wasn't driving; police counter with CCTV, witnesses

Mishra's counsel, Mrityunjay Kumar, told reporters that the vehicle was being driven by Mohan, a designated driver employed by Mishra’s family, and not Mishra himself.

"The car was being driven by the driver, not by Shivam Mishra. We will present the facts and evidence before the court," Kumar said, urging authorities to treat the incident as an accident rather than a criminal offence.

However, the Kanpur Police dismissed the claim, maintaining that the investigation so far has confirmed Mishra to be the driver at the time of the crash.