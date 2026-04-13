Kannur dental student's death: Parents allege murder; protests held at college

Speaking to reporters, Raj’s father YL Rajan said he had little hope of getting justice.

"They all killed my son. What justice can I expect? I worked hard for his education. We lost everything," he said.

Rajan alleged that even three days after Raj’s death, there had been no communication from the college authorities.

"He was a student of that college. Not even a word has been said by the authorities. Students there, fearing for their future, are not speaking out. At least one student should speak out for us," he said.