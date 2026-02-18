Kani Kusruti on playing rape survivor in 'Assi': As a woman in India, you carry a sense of this trauma

As for portraying the resilience of her character, Kusruti said she relied on Sinha and writer Gaurav Solanki, who allowed her creative freedom while presenting a nuanced portrayal of a survivor.

“There are all kinds of survivors and everybody responds to it differently. I watched the film a few days ago for the first time, and I’m contemplating, ‘Is this the right way to say it? This interpretation of this particular survivor, is that the right way for this story?’ I always think that I would like to watch a survivor who is a little stronger.”

Acknowledging the emotional weight of the film, Kusruti said her approach was to maintain a boundary from her role.

“I protect myself from the emotional journey of the character. Most of us are very sensitive. As an actor, I like to have this little detachment, unless sometimes, some scenes are not working and my director is saying, then (I get into the character) to give in that feeling, to get the scene right,” she said.

The real understanding of the film, Kusruti said, came when she watched the final product recently, and described her reaction as one of surprise and admiration.

“In the script, you don't write descriptively, shot by shot, it's not needed. The experience is when I watch it. As an actor, I’m very clueless. I was impressed by the director and the editor, I’m like, ‘Wow, they put this together, how this happened’. I’m like a child and I looked at sir, and thought, ‘I didn't think this was the rhythm’. I’m always amazed by cinema, like how it changes from script to this (screen).”

Actors Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Revathy, round out the cast of “Assi”, with special appearances by Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa.

The film is produced by T-Series and Sinha's own Benaras Mediaworks.