Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize 2026 shortlist announced

The New India Foundation (NIF) said the shortlist comprises outstanding works of non-fiction, all published in 2025, on modern and contemporary India.

The five books are Narayani Basu's "A Man for All Seasons: The Life of K.M. Panikkar", "Shattered Lands: Five Partitions and the Making of Modern Asia" by Sam Dalrymple, "Assembling India's Constitution: A New Democratic History" by Rohit De and Ornit Shani, "A Sixth of Humanity: Independent India's Development Odyssey" by Devesh Kapur and Arvind Subramanian, and Sumana Ramanan's "The Secret Master: Arun Kashalkar and a Journey to the Edge of Music".