"Kamal Nath is, was, and will remain in Congress," says Congress' Digvijaya Singh

NEW DELHI: In response to rumours that Kamal Nath, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior Congress leader, might switch to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress leader Digvijaya Singh asserted on Tuesday that Kamal Nath's allegiance lies with Congress. He emphasized that Kamal Nath is, and will continue to be, a part of Congress. Singh also urged the media to refrain from propagating misinformation.

"Kamal Nath is, was, and will remain in the Indian National Congress. Modigodimedia should stop spreading lies," he said in a post on 'X'.

Political circles were abuzz on Saturday amid speculation that former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



The development comes as Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath, who is Chhindwara MP, reached Delhi on Saturday. The speculations turned rife after a post shared by former Congress leader and BJP state spokesperson Narendra Saluja showed a picture of Kamal Nath with Nakul Nath captioned as 'Jai Shree Ram'. As of now, there has been no official confirmation from Kamal Nath's side. On being asked about his plans to switch sides, Kamal Nath rejected all the claims, saying the media would be informed "if there is something."

"Why are you all getting excited? It is not about denying. I will inform you all if there is something like that," said Kamal Nath on Saturday, while speaking to the media. Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar on Monday called the speculation about veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath switching sides to Bharatiya Janata Party 'rumours'.

Singhar told ANI on talks of the veteran to join BJP, "All of these are rumours. He (Kamal Nath) has never said that he is joining the BJP. He is a senior, former CM and an asset to the party. All the MLAs are with him. He (Nath) also has said several times that he is like a third son of Indira Gandhi. He understands it and is a very serious personality. I don't think he ever accepted the things (rumours) which are in the media."