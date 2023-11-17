Kalamassery blast: Death toll climbs to six as youth succumbs to burns

CHENNAI: The death toll in the multiple blasts at a convention centre in Kalamassery has gone up to six after one more person, who was undergoing treatment, died at a private hospital in Kochi on Friday.

According to the Director of the Health Department for the Special Medical Board, the deceased was identified as Praveen.

He was in critical condition at a private hospital in Kochi.



Earlier on November 12, a 45-year-old woman Sally Pradeep succumbed to her injuries.

Meanwhile, a Kerala court on Tuesday remanded the prime accused of the bomb blasts, Dominic Martin, to Judicial custody till November 29.

Martin also refused the assistance of a legal aid lawyer, despite it being offered several times by the court, and said that he would represent himself.