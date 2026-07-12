RSS expresses 'grief' over donation theft in Ayodhya Ram temple

The issue figured during the concluding day of the RSS' annual Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak held in Belagavi, where the organisation also reviewed its training activities, centenary year programmes and discussed issues ranging from population imbalance to drug abuse.

"In the meeting, everyone expressed grief over the incident of irregularities in the counting of the donation box offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, and expressed confidence that the ongoing SIT and police action, initiated at the request of the Teerth Kshetra Nyas, will reach a decisive turn," the RSS said in a release.

The Sangh said it also expected the Teerth Kshetra Nyas "to ensure that no such incident occurs in the future which could hurt the reverence and deep faith of all Ram Bhakts toward the Ram Mandir." The alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations came to light on June 7.