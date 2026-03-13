Shivakumar alleges 'Operation Lotus' in Odisha as Cong MLAs flown to Bengaluru

"Operation Lotus" is a term used by its rivals to claim about the BJP’s alleged backdoor attempts to get support of the MLAs from the opposite camp to either form a government or to win a seat in the Rajya Sabha election.

According to party sources, around eight MLAs from the party's Odisha unit were flown from Bhubaneswar to Bengaluru late on Thursday night and have been accommodated at a resort on the outskirts of the city.

Six more MLAs, along with their Congress Odisha president will be reaching Bengaluru in the night.

The move, party insiders said, is aimed at ensuring unity among the legislators in the run-up to the March 16 biennial election.