BJP urges Bengaluru Police Commissioner to cancel event supporting Umar Khalid

A delegation of BJP leaders led by Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan met the Commissioner and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

According to sources, the editors of the book "Umar Khalid and His World" will read excerpts from the book on April 28 in Bengaluru, followed by a discussion in which some "historians and intellectuals" are likely to participate.

Khalid is in jail in connection with allegations of conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots.

"In Bengaluru city, an event has been organised under the platform "Umar Khalid Prapancha" to express support for Khalid, who is currently under arrest under anti-terrorism laws," the BJP said in its memorandum.

"Across the country, the Central Government has taken strict action against Naxalites. However, urban Naxal elements are still active and are indirectly supporting anti-national activities," it alleged.

Further stating that Khalid is facing very serious charges, the memorandum said, the fact that courts have denied him bail for the past three years stands as an indication of his alleged criminal activities.

"Glorifying such an individual would amount to encouraging criminal elements. It is shocking that such an event is being held in our city. It is also a matter of serious concern that pro Umar Khalid slogans and wall writings have already appeared across the city, indicating the spread of such networks," it said.

"In the interest of maintaining peace in the city, we request that the permission granted for this event be withdrawn. If the event proceeds and any law and order situation arises, the BJP will not be responsible for it. We urge you to consider our request in the interest of the city and cancel the event," it added.

The Supreme Court on April 20 dismissed activist Khalid's plea seeking a review of a verdict denying him bail, while observing that there are reasonable grounds to believe the allegations levelled against him in connection with a conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots.