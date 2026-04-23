Foetus found in toilet at Bengaluru Foxconn facility, police register case

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Section 93 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with concealment of birth by secretly disposing of the body of a child, and Section 103, which pertains to punishment for murder, if evidence later establishes intentional killing.

According to the complaint lodged by V S Krishnaraj, a senior engineer in the security department, the matter initially appeared to be a routine housekeeping issue.

On April 21 at around 9.15 pm, a housekeeping staff member noticed a blockage in the women’s toilet and informed a supervisor, who then alerted a technician.