US-based doctor loses gold ornaments worth Rs 1 cr at wedding hall in Bengaluru

The incident occurred on April 22 at a wedding hall on Old Madras Road here, they said.

According to police, in her complaint, she stated that she had come from the US to Bengaluru on April 18 to attend her nephew's wedding and had brought with her around 725 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 1 crore.

She was staying with her brother in Ganganagar here, the complaint said.

In the complaint, the doctor alleged that she wore a few ornaments and kept the rest inside a locked room at the wedding hall. But when she returned later, she found her valuables missing.