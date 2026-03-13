Karnataka Cabinet clears 'Iva Nammava' Bill to crack down on ‘honour’ crimes

The ‘Iva Nammava Iva Nammava’ Bill seeks to prevent acts of violence, including killings, motivated by objections to marriages.

The bill draws its name from one of the verses of 12th century poet and social reformer Basaveshwara, the founder of Lingayat sect.

In this 'Vachana' or the sayings, Basaveshwara had asked people not to discriminate against anyone and embrace everyone.