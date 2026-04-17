Six killed after car collides with private bus, catches fire in Karnataka

In total, eight people, including three children, were travelling in the car. They were rushed to Yadgiri Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment. Six of them have been confirmed dead, while two others are stated to be in critical condition, he said.

According to SP, those travelling in the car hail from Sirwar taluk in Raichur district. The vehicle from Yadgir was heading to their hometown in Raichur, while the bus was travelling from Bengaluru to Kalaburagi.

Passengers travelling in the bus are stated to be safe and were rescued in time, he said. Further investigation is underway, police added.