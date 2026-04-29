Seven killed in Bengaluru govt hospital wall collapse, CM orders probe

"We will conduct an inquiry to see whether the engineers are at fault. If they are found responsible, action will be taken against them immediately," he said.

According to the CM, there was civil work going on inside the compound wall. The contractor was dumping soil against the compound wall.

He said that due to the pressure of soil dumped against it, the wall might have collapsed.

"Prima facie, it appears to have fallen due to that pressure. So I have asked the engineers — the Executive Engineer and Assistant Executive Engineer — whether they had checked if it had become weak or not," Siddaramaiah said.

No one knew there would be heavy and untimely rains, the CM said, adding that these were pre-monsoon rains.

Deputy CM and Minister in charge of Bengaluru, D K Shivakumar, who was in Kanakapura in Bengaluru South district, rushed to the city and visited the spot for inspection.

Speaking to reporters, he said some people took shelter against the wall as the rain started, due to which they died.

"I am deeply pained to learn about this incident. Such things should not have happened. Many trees have fallen, and vehicles were damaged. I will direct officials to cut the weak trees because there was a risk of such tragedies happening again during the monsoon".

According to him, four people from Kerala were affected, of whom two were killed in this tragedy.

"We will conduct the postmortem at the earliest and send the bodies to Kerala," Shivakumar said.