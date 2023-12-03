Begin typing your search...

K Chandrasekhar Rao sends resignation to Governor

As it became clear that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will not retain power, KCR sent his resignation to the Raj Bhavan through an official.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Dec 2023 1:23 PM GMT
K Chandrasekhar Rao sends resignation to Governor
X

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao sent his resignation to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday after the Congress won majority seats in the 119-member Assembly.

As it became clear that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will not retain power, KCR sent his resignation to the Raj Bhavan through an official.

KCR was expected to reach Raj Bhavan to submit his resignation. However, he quietly left Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the Chief Minister, in two private car. He did not reach Raj Bhavan, and it was later learnt that he sent his resignation through an official.

The Chief Minister is reported to have left for his farmhouse at Erravalli village in Medak district.

KCR’s action surprised many as he left as a commoner without the convoy and even route clearance.

K Chandrasekhar RaoBRSKCRTelangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar RaoGovernor Tamilisai SoundararajanTelangana electionsFive state elections
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X