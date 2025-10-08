Justice Soumen Sen sworn in as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court

SHILLONG: Justice Soumen Sen was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan's Darbar Hall here, officials said on Wednesday.

The oath of office was administered by Governor CH Vijayashankar.

Sen succeeds Justice Sanjib Banerjee, who retired on September 5.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Leader of the Opposition Mukul Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Chief Secretary Shakil P. Ahammed, and other dignitaries.

CM Sangma said, "Justice Sen brings with him a wealth of experience and wisdom, which will undoubtedly guide the judiciary in serving the people of Meghalaya with integrity and fairness. Wishing him a successful and impactful tenure in this esteemed role."

Justice Sen's appointment was officially made by the President of India on September 26, following the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium.

Born on July 27, 1965, in Kolkata, he completed his LL.B. from the University of Calcutta in 1990, standing first in his class.

He enrolled as an advocate in January 1991 and practised at the Calcutta High Court for over 20 years before being elevated as a judge on April 13, 2011.