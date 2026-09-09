Justice Ravindra Vithalrao Ghuge sworn-in as chief justice of Calcutta HC

KOLKATA: Justice Ravindra Vithalrao Ghuge was sworn in as the chief justice of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday by West Bengal Governor RN Ravi.
In his address after the swearing-in, the chief justice stressed tackling pendency of cases and ensuring that "the faith of the ultimate stakeholder -- the common people -- in this great institution remains unshaken".
The swearing-in event took place in Court Room 1, the chief justice's seat, with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose among the dignitaries present.
"As we look to the future, we must try to ensure that the doors of justice remain wide open to the most marginalised in our society," the chief justice said, calling for the use of modern technology to make the courts more accessible and their functioning transparent.
Terming the bench and the bar "two wheels of the golden chariot of justice", the chief justice said, "I look forward to work hand-in-hand with my sister and brother judges and this vibrant bar to ensure that this chariot moves smoothly and fairly".
"I have travelled from the west coast to the east coast and find the difference too little to identify. To be entrusted with the stewardship of the oldest high court in our great nation, Bharat, an institution that has shaped the very constitutional ethos and judicial landscape of India is an honour beyond words," he said in his address following the swearing-in and felicitations.
He said that historically, Bengal has been the crucible of India's renaissance and the cradle of our freedom struggle. "Coming from the Bombay High Court, another historic and premier institution, I feel a deep sense of continuity, responsibility and shared constitutional purpose."
Justice Ghuge was elevated as a judge of the Bombay High Court on June 21, 2013, and appointed its acting chief justice on June 1, 2026.
After completing the five-year Law course from Shahaji Law College, Kolhapur and MP Law College, Aurangabad, in 1990, he started practising at the Bombay High Court the same year, according to the high court's official page.
He initially represented workers and unions in about 2,000 cases and conducted cases for about 250 industries, including several MNCs and private large-scale industries, in the high court, labour and industrial courts and tribunals.