Justice Ravindra Vithalrao Ghuge sworn-in as chief justice of Calcutta HC

In his address after the swearing-in, the chief justice stressed tackling pendency of cases and ensuring that "the faith of the ultimate stakeholder -- the common people -- in this great institution remains unshaken".

The swearing-in event took place in Court Room 1, the chief justice's seat, with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose among the dignitaries present.

"As we look to the future, we must try to ensure that the doors of justice remain wide open to the most marginalised in our society," the chief justice said, calling for the use of modern technology to make the courts more accessible and their functioning transparent.