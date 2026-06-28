Justice Narasimha to be part of SC Collegium after Justice Maheshwari's retirement

The government can return the recommendation to the Collegium under this system. While it usually accepts the recommendation if it is reiterated by the Collegium, there have been cases when the government returned the file or did not respond to the recommendation.

Born on May 3, 1963, in Hyderabad, Justice Narasimha graduated with triple majors in economics, political science and public administration from the Nizam College, Hyderabad, and pursued law at the Campus Law Centre, Delhi University, in 1988.

Enrolled as an advocate in the same year, he practised in the high court, civil courts and tribunals in Hyderabad, before shifting his counsel practice to the Supreme Court.