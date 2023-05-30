Justice MS Ramachandra Rao sworn in as HP High Court Chief Justice

SHIMLA: Justice MS Ramachandra Rao was on Tuesday sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

The office of the Justice MS Ramachandra Rao sworn in as Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice High Court had been vacant since January after the retirement of Chief Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed.

Before his elevation, Rao was serving as a Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla administered the oath of office to Justice Rao at a brief swearing-in ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in Shimla.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur were also present. After taking oath at Raj Bhawan, the Chief Justice was given a Red Carpet Welcome and Guard of Honour in the High Court premises. Full Court Welcome Address, in honour of the new Chief Justice, was held in the Court of Chief Justice.



The ceremony began and concluded with the national anthem. Justice Rao was born on August 7, 1966, in Hyderabad. He did his B.Sc. (Hons.) in Mathematics from Bhavans New Science College, Osmania, and his LL.B. from the University College of Law, Osmania University, Hyderabad, in 1989. Justice Rao was elevated as Judge of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh in June 2012 and was appointed as the Chief Justice of Telangana on August 31, 2021. He remained a Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court as well.

His father Justice M Jagannadha Rao was a former judge of the Supreme Court (1997-2000) and former Chairman of the Law Commission of India. However, speaking on the occasion, Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan said that it is a matter of great privilege and honour to welcome Justice MS Ramachandra Rao, who has been given the responsibility to head this High Court in the beautiful state.

"The Chief Justice brings with him a very rich experience having worked in Telangana and Punjab and Haryana High Courts, which will certainly help and go a long way in discharging his duties as head of this High Court. Justice Rao has delivered a number of landmark judgments," Chauhan said.