Justice Khanna sworn in as next CJI

NEW DELHI: Justice Sanjiv Khanna was on Monday sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice Khanna at the swearing-in ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Justice Khanna, who will serve as CJI for a little over six months, will demit office on May 13, 2025.

He succeeds Justice D Y Chandrachud, who demitted office on Sunday on attaining the age of 65 years.