    AuthorPTIPTI|11 Nov 2024 10:23 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-11 05:35:31  )
    Justice Khanna sworn in as next CJI
    Justice Khanna

    NEW DELHI: Justice Sanjiv Khanna was on Monday sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India.

    Justice Khanna, who will serve as CJI for a little over six months, will demit office on May 13, 2025.

    He succeeds Justice D Y Chandrachud, who demitted office on Sunday on attaining the age of 65 years.

