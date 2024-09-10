Justice Hema committee was set up as Left government is in power: Kerala CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said no state government in the country has ever made intervention in the film industry like that of Justice Hema Committee and it was possible in Kerala as the Left government is in power.

Those who had already given statements before the Hema Committee or those who had not can lodge a complaint with the police and all such plaints would be examined thoroughly, he said.

Referring to the recent brutal rape and murder of a woman doctor in West Bengal, he said the country is witnessing a raging debate on women security now.

Women were being attacked in many states in the country, Vijayan said while speaking at a programme here.

The Left veteran said the release of the accused in the Bilkis Bano case and the reception given to them by a right wing outfit sent a wrong message to society.

"At a time when such circumstances prevail at the national level, Kerala is going ahead with precise policies to ensure the safety and security of women," the Chief Minister said.

As soon as some issues prevailing in the film industry were brought to the notice of the government, a decision had been taken to set up a committee led by Justice Hema, he said.

Vijayan further said it should be noted that no other state in the country had ever made such an intervention in the film industry.

"Only Kerala has made such an intervention. It is because the Left government is in power in the state," he said.

The states, having similar facilities for the film industry or better than that of Kerala, are yet to make any such intervention like the Hema panel.

Now, demands have cropped up in many states to set up panels on the model of Justice Hema Committee, the CM noted.

Stating that other legal examinations are also now progressing in connection with the Hema panel report, he further said that an investigation system which assures to intervene in any such complaint is ready in the state.

Kerala is different in that aspect, the CM added.

Vijayan's statement came weeks after the publication of the Justice K Hema Committee report which shed light into the alleged exploitation and ill-treatment of women in the Malayalam film industry.

The committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case and its report revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.

Following the allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation cropping up against several actors and directors, the state government on August 25 announced the establishment of a seven-member special investigation team to probe them.