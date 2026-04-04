Justice delivery system must continuously evolve with changing societal needs: Justice Nath

AHMEDABAD: Supreme Court judge Justice Vikram Nath said on Saturday that the justice delivery system must continuously evolve with changing societal needs and growing expectations of citizens, underscoring the role of digital tools in strengthening the process.
He was addressing the inaugural session of the two-day annual conference of judges of Gujarat’s district judiciary on the theme ‘Reshaping Dispensation of Justice-Transcending the Narratives’.
“Justice delivery system must continuously evolve, responding to changing societal needs, technological advancements, and growing expectations of citizens. In a constitutional democracy such as ours, the judiciary occupies a position of profound responsibility,” he said.
The judiciary is not merely an adjudicating body, but an institution that safeguards rights, upholds the rule of law and reinforces public confidence in governance, he said, adding that it occupies a position of profound responsibility.
“The legitimacy of this institution, however, rests not only on the soundness of its decision but also on its ability to remain accessible, efficient and responsive. To reshape the dispensation of justice is not to depart from our foundational principles but to strengthen them by adapting to contemporary realities,” he said.
He said the work of a judge is not confined to the courtroom but requires sustained engagement with the law, facts and the broader currents of society.
"A judge is not merely a student of law; he is a student of life, constantly learning, unlearning and evolving. The ability to approach each case with freshness without the burden of preconceived notion is central to imparting impartial adjudication,” he said.
Pendency and delays, which challenge the justice delivery system, are human problems that require a balanced approach. There is a need to consider the role of digital tools in strengthening judicial governance and enhancing access to justice, he said.
He said geographical barriers also continue to affect access for many, particularly those from the economically weaker section.
“It is in this context that digital transformation must be viewed not as an optional reform but as a structural necessity....Technology offers the possibility of reducing delays, improving efficiency and bringing courts closer,” Justice Nath said.
He said the judiciary has taken significant steps towards integrating technology in its functioning with e-courts, e-filing, virtual hearings, and live streaming of court proceedings.
Justice Nath also cited the example of ‘SUVAS’ (Supreme Court Vidhik Anuvaad Software), an AI-driven, machine-assisted translation tool developed by the apex court to translate English judicial documents, orders, and judgments into various Indian languages.
“These initiatives demonstrate that digital tools can significantly improve both efficiency and accessibility without compromising the integrity of judicial processes,” he said.
Justice Nath said AI (artificial intelligence) represents the next frontier in judicial innovation and has the potential to assist in several areas, such as case management, legal research, transmission and transcription.
“However, it is important to clearly define the limits of AI in the judicial process. Adjudication is not purely a mechanical exercise. It involves interpretation, discussion, nuanced understanding of facts and human circumstances. It requires empathy, fairness in justice that cannot be reduced to algorithmic outputs,” he said.
The journey of reshaping the dispensation of justice is not merely about adopting new tools or embracing new narratives, but about reaffirming “our commitment to the very purpose of a judge’s office”, he said. Technology will continue to evolve, systems will improve, and facilities will expand, said the SC judge.
“But at the heart of the justice delivery system will always remain a judge, guided by conscience, not by convenience but by duty. The real transformation, therefore, is not in the instruments we use but in the intensity with which we discharge our responsibility,” he said.
“Describing a judge as honest is illogical because honesty is not an attribute. It is the very foundation upon which it often itself rests,” he said.
He said the administration of justice is not sustained by statutes alone but rests upon the values, discipline and courage of those entrusted with its responsibility.
Among other dignitaries, Justice NV Anjaria and Justice Vipul Pancholi of the SC were also present on the occasion.