Justice delivery system must continuously evolve with changing societal needs: Justice Nath

He was addressing the inaugural session of the two-day annual conference of judges of Gujarat’s district judiciary on the theme ‘Reshaping Dispensation of Justice-Transcending the Narratives’.

“Justice delivery system must continuously evolve, responding to changing societal needs, technological advancements, and growing expectations of citizens. In a constitutional democracy such as ours, the judiciary occupies a position of profound responsibility,” he said.

The judiciary is not merely an adjudicating body, but an institution that safeguards rights, upholds the rule of law and reinforces public confidence in governance, he said, adding that it occupies a position of profound responsibility.

“The legitimacy of this institution, however, rests not only on the soundness of its decision but also on its ability to remain accessible, efficient and responsive. To reshape the dispensation of justice is not to depart from our foundational principles but to strengthen them by adapting to contemporary realities,” he said.

He said the work of a judge is not confined to the courtroom but requires sustained engagement with the law, facts and the broader currents of society.

"A judge is not merely a student of law; he is a student of life, constantly learning, unlearning and evolving. The ability to approach each case with freshness without the burden of preconceived notion is central to imparting impartial adjudication,” he said.

Pendency and delays, which challenge the justice delivery system, are human problems that require a balanced approach. There is a need to consider the role of digital tools in strengthening judicial governance and enhancing access to justice, he said.