Just creating WhatsApp group sans employer's nod no ground to compulsorily retire staffer: HC

The HC said the punishment imposed on the professor, Dr Swapan Garain, was perverse, grossly disproportionate and, quoting English barrister and Judge Lord Diplock, remarked, "you cannot use a sledge-hammer to crack a nut".

A bench of Justices M S Karnik and Sandesh Patil, in its September 16 judgment, stated that the only charge against the professor was that he had formed a WhatsApp group including alumni of TISS and was using the same to engage in the business of placement services.

The court noted the punishment order (of compulsory retirement) against Dr Garain was perverse and there was nothing to indicate he was charging money for the placement services.