June 4 is expiry date of BJD government, says PM Modi in Odisha's Behrampur

GANJAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that two 'Yagya' are taking place together in Odisha, one to form a government at the Centre and the other in the State adding that the expiry date of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government will be on June 4, the day the results of the general elections will be announced. Addressing a public rally in Behrampur, PM Modi exuded confidence in the BJP forming a "double engine government" in Odisha for the first time and stated that he is glad to be present in the pious land of Lord Jagannath.

"I am glad to be present in the pious land of Lord Jagannath. I have come here to seek blessings from all of you. Today, if Lord Ramlalla is sitting in the grand temple in Ayodhya, it's because of the power of your vote! In Odisha, two 'Yagya' are happening together. One is for making a strong government in India and the other is to form a strong state government in Odisha led by BJP. Your enthusiasm shows that the double-engine government is going to form in Odisha for the first time," the Prime Minister said.

The state is going to Assembly as well as the general elections simultaneously, beginning May 13. "June 4 is the expiry date of the BJD government... On June 4, BJP's CM face will be announced. On June 10, the swearing-in ceremony of BJP's CM will take place, in Bhubaneswar. Today, I am here to invite all of you to the swearing-in ceremony of BJP's CM," he said.

The Prime Minister further launched an attack on the BJD government and said that the small leaders of BJD have become owners of big bungalows. "In Odisha, it was Congress for around 50 years, and BJD for around 25 years. But what happened, everyone has seen! Odisha has fertile land, mineral resources, sea coasts, a trade centre like that of Berhampur, culture, heritage and what not. There is everything in Odisha. Then why is it so that Odisha is rich but its people are poor... Who is responsible for this sin? The answer is Congress and BJD! Small leaders of BJD have also become owners of big bungalows," he said. He further asserted that his government has given a guarantee for free medical treatment up to Rs. 5 lakh, and over 6 crore people across the country have benefitted from this.

"Notably, Odisha has not benefitted from this very initiative as the BJD government did not allow the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to get implemented in Odisha. You know that the BJP does what it says. Therefore, after forming the government here, we will fulfil the guarantees made in our party manifesto with full force. This is Modi's guarantee," he added.

The Assembly elections will be held in Odisha in four phases, from May 13 to June 1, along with the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes of both the elections will be held on June 4. In the 2019 Assembly election, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won 112 out of 146 seats, while Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 23 seats and Congress won 9.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won the majority of seats in the state, while the BJP and the Congress brought up the rear. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8, and the Congress bagged just a lone seat.