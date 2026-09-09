Judiciary not averse to criticism but uninformed assertion: SC in NCERT order

The observations by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana came while closing suo motu proceedings pertaining to the contents of the Class 8 NCERT textbook which referred to corruption in the judiciary.

The top court said the distinction lies not between criticism and silence, but between responsible discourse and uninformed assertion.

"The Judiciary, as an institution, is not, and cannot be, averse to criticism. Fair, informed and constructive critique of judicial functioning is a legitimate and necessary feature of a vibrant constitutional democracy, contributing to institutional accountability and self-correction.