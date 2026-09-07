Judge vs Judge: SC's Justice Sandeep Mehta writes fresh letter to CJI against Rajasthan HC judge

Justice Mehta had earlier written three letters on August 2, 10 and 17, accusing Sharma, the then acting chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court, of "maladministration", "malpractices", "nepotism" and "favouritism".

Justice Sharma, who went on leave following a protest by a group of advocates outside his courtroom, had termed the allegations against him as baseless.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant had, on August 26, said that Justice Mehta's allegations against Sharma cannot be adjudicated in the public domain and the judge "must be given a fair opportunity" before any conclusion is reached.

In his fourth letter dated August 30, Justice Mehta, whose parent high court is also the Rajasthan High Court, claimed he has "further information" and "material" regarding arbitrary, dubious and patently "high-handed" acts of Justice Sharma.

Justice Mehta has alleged arbitrary rule changes, judicial interference in a land dispute and broader corruption and administrative breakdown at the Rajasthan High Court.

He said a complaint committee of the High Court was constituted to enquire into the allegations against a judicial officer who was accused of displaying indecent pictures of a fellow lady officer on his mobile phone.