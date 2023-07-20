Jr wrestlers challenge exemptions for veterans

NEW DELHI: Country’s fast-rising wrestlers opposed the IOA ad-hoc panel’s decision to exempt star players Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia from the Asian Games trials and challenged it in the Delhi High Court and also hit the streets in Haryana’s Hisar to protest.

The reigning U20 World Champion Antim Panghal and U23 Asian Champion Sujeet Kalkal slammed the decision as unjust and unfair and asserted that they are capable of beating veterans in the trials.