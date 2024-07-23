JPC probe demanded into NEET-UG irregularities

NEW DELHI: An association of central university professors on Monday demanded the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe into the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance test NEET-UG.

The Federation of Central Universities Teachers’ Association (FEDCUTA) also called for immediate scrapping of the National Testing Agency (NTA) that had been tasked with holding the centralized NEET-UG for the past few years.

“We call for establishment of a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the nexus existing between the Ministry of Education, the NTA and the UGC,” the FEDCUTA said in a statement.

The results were initially announced on June 5 and were plagued by allegations of irregularities including paper leak. The Supreme Court is now hearing the matter.

The FEDCUTA demanded rise in expenditure in the education budget and rollback of the New Education Policy (NEP 2020) through a Special Session of the Parliament.

“The NEP 2020 that was brought in during Covid without any discussion in the Parliament is being imposed on higher educational institutions without any consultation with teachers and students,” the statement said.

“This imposition of NEP is a direct attack on the ideas of equity, accessibility, affordability, social justice and academic autonomy that have long governed the spirit of higher education in India,” it said.