JP Nadda arrives in Kolkata, to visit puja pandals in city

KOLKATA: BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday morning arrived at the Kolkata International Airport.

The visuals showed the BJP president being received by senior BJP leaders at the airport with flowers and gifts.

According to a press release from BJP earlier, Nadda will pay a visit to three community puja pandals in Howrah and Kolkata to offer sacred worship to Goddess Durga.

"His prayers will be dedicated to seeking blessings for a violence-free, corruption-free, and prosperous West Bengal. Additionally, he will engage in interactions with both the organisers and the attendees at these pandals," the release stated.

The official release also mentioned that Nadda, following his reception at the airport, will proceed to the puja pandal located at Howrah Ground and during his visit, he will spend time interacting with the organisers and devotees at around 1:00 pm, he will move to the community puja pandal situated at Shobhabazar Rajbari in Kolkata to seek blessings from Maa Durga, said the official statement.

After that, at 1:20 pm, he will visit the community puja pandal located in New Market, Kolkata, added the official statement.