Journalist Palki Sharma launches global media platform

The platform plans to roll out operations across the United States, Europe, West Asia, South Asia and Africa, among other regions, and on leading internet platforms as well as connected television (CTV) ecosystems.

According to a statement, the company has secured backing from institutional investors to support its initial phase of operations and scale its global footprint.

Speaking on the launch, Sharma said India is increasingly shaping global discourse, and there is a need for a credible and independent platform that offers clarity and perspective on international affairs.