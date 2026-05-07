Journalist Palki Sharma launches global media platform

NEW DELHI: Journalist Palki Sharma on Thursday (May 7) announced the launch of India Global Review (IGR), a digital-first global media company headquartered in India and focused on world affairs through an Indian lens.
The platform plans to roll out operations across the United States, Europe, West Asia, South Asia and Africa, among other regions, and on leading internet platforms as well as connected television (CTV) ecosystems.
According to a statement, the company has secured backing from institutional investors to support its initial phase of operations and scale its global footprint.
Speaking on the launch, Sharma said India is increasingly shaping global discourse, and there is a need for a credible and independent platform that offers clarity and perspective on international affairs.
"India is no longer just part of the global conversation; it is shaping it. With India Global Review, we aim to build a credible, independent platform that brings clarity to world affairs through an Indian lens," she said.
"In a noisy, polarised media landscape, our focus will be on facts, context and perspective, because how you see the world shapes what you believe," Sharma added.
The company has launched a hiring drive across editorial, production and digital roles in multiple geographies as part of its expansion plans.
Sharma, an award-winning journalist with over 24 years of experience in television, print and digital media, recently stepped down as managing editor of Firstpost at Network18 to launch the new venture.