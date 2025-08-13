Journalist assaulted for protesting alcohol consumption inside anganwadi centre in Indore

INDORE: A journalist was attacked after he objected to a few people allegedly drinking alcohol inside an anganwadi centre in Indore, prompting the police to launch a probe, an official said on Wednesday.

Sagar Choukse, a local correspondent of a national English daily, also alleged that the miscreants tried to slash him with a knife.

The official said that when Choukse returned home after work on Tuesday night, he found some people consuming alcohol inside an anganwadi centre near his place.

The journalist stopped the individuals from drinking liquor inside the facility, meant for young children, pregnant and lactating mothers, but they started abusing him and demanded money from him for alcohol, the official said.

The official said that when Choukse protested, the group beat him up, while one of its members allegedly tried to attack him with a “big knife”.

Hearing the commotion, people from the neighbourhood rushed to the spot. The miscreants then fled the scene after threatening to kill Choukse, the official said.

Pardesipura police station in-charge RD Kanwa said a case has been registered against Shubham Choukse, Kunal Pawar and a few others under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly assaulting the journalist.

A search is underway to track down the accused persons, he said.

Meanwhile, many journalists from the city reached the police station to lodge a protest and demand strict action against the alleged attackers.