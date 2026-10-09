Journalism has its role, should not be rolled: Delhi Police on journalists covering protests

Sheoran said police had appealed several times to such individuals to cover protests from a distance, but they continued to interrupt police personnel while they were discharging their duties.

Delhi Police on Monday advised journalists covering protests to carry valid identity cards issued by their respective organisations or valid PIB/DIP accreditation cards and keep them visibly displayed at all times to facilitate identification by law enforcement at protest sites.

In an advisory, the police said media personnel should ensure their presence and activities do not obstruct police operations or the movement of law enforcement personnel.