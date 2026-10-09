Journalism has its role, should not be rolled: Delhi Police on journalists covering protests

NEW DELHI: "Journalism has its role; journalism is not to be rolled," the Delhi Police said in a post on X, with Additional DCP Manjeet Sheoran saying that some protesters come as journalists one day and participate in protests the next and are subsequently detained.
Sheoran said police had appealed several times to such individuals to cover protests from a distance, but they continued to interrupt police personnel while they were discharging their duties.
Delhi Police on Monday advised journalists covering protests to carry valid identity cards issued by their respective organisations or valid PIB/DIP accreditation cards and keep them visibly displayed at all times to facilitate identification by law enforcement at protest sites.
In an advisory, the police said media personnel should ensure their presence and activities do not obstruct police operations or the movement of law enforcement personnel.
During tense situations, journalists present at the site are advised to maintain a reasonable and safe distance while covering and recording proceedings, according to the advisory.
Further, they are advised to position themselves in a manner that clearly distinguishes them from protesters, it said.
The advisory comes amid the deployment of police personnel at protest sites, where journalists may have to operate in tense and crowded conditions.
The police said the measures are aimed at facilitating the identification of journalists and to ensure media persons do not interfere with police operations or the movement of security personnel.