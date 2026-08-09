JNU cancels permission for event on Umar Khalid's book; students' union hits out

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) alleged that the cancellation was an "arbitrary and authoritarian" decision by the administration and accused it of attempting to suppress academic discussion and dissent.

The discussion on the book "Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power", being organised by JNUSU on the occasion of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, was scheduled to be held at the School of Social Sciences-I (SSS-I) auditorium from 3 pm.

It will feature professors Prabhu Mahapatra and Uma Chakravarti, Shuddhabrata Sengupta, and social activists Harsh Mander and Banojyotsna, according to the event poster.

"The discussion on Fractured Communities will proceed as planned, outside the SSS-II building, in the open," the JNUSU said, adding that they are also looking for an alternative venue.

In a post on its official X handle on Sunday, the JNU said the booking of the SSS-I auditorium had been cancelled because "full facts" about the programme scheduled for August 10 had not been disclosed.

"JNU is a democratic and decentralised institution. The permission was given by the Dean, SSS, who has taken action as well in cancelling the event," the university said.

"The booking of the auditorium SSS-1 stands cancelled because of non-disclosure of the full facts about the program which is going to take place on 10th August 2026 from 3 pm to 6 pm," it added.

The JNUSU, in a statement, claimed that the Dean of the School of Social Sciences had himself instructed that the auditorium booking be made in the format in which it was submitted and questioned the administration's explanation for the cancellation.

The union also alleged "double standards", claiming that the administration had extended cooperation and space on campus for ISKCON events while denying a venue for the book discussion.

The JNUSU said discussing a book was an integral part of academic culture and democratic engagement and asserted that the programme would go ahead at an alternate venue.

The book, according to the Union, deals with Adivasi histories, resistance and struggles relating to "Jal, Jungle and Jameen".

The Union further referred to Khalid's continued incarceration and described him as a defender of constitutional rights and civil liberties.

The JNUSU said cancelling the venue would not stop the discussion and called upon students, faculty members and staff to participate in the event.

Khalid, a former student leader, has been imprisoned since September 2020 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a 2020 northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case. He continues to await the start of his trial.

The communal violence erupted during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), leaving 53 people dead and over 700 injured.