JMM's Champai Soren to take oath as J'khand chief minister on Friday

RANCHI: JMM legislative party leader Champai Soren will take oath as the Jharkhand chief minister on Friday after Governor C P Radhakrishnan nominated him for the post, officials said.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held around 12.15 pm at the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan here, they said.

Champai Soren was nominated for the chief minister's post on Thursday after he urged the governor to accept his claim to form the government at the earliest as there was "confusion" in the state which was without a chief minister since the resignation of Hemant Soren on Wednesday, deepening the political crisis.

Champai Soren has been given 10 days to prove his government's majority, said state Congress chief Rajesh Thakur whose party is a constituent of the alliance.

"We stand united. Our alliance is very strong. No one can break it," Champai Soren had said.

Notably, JMM executive president Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud after he resigned as Jharkhand chief minister.