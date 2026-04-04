Railways, stakeholders join hands to boost Kashmir cargo connectivity

The meeting, held in Srinagar on Friday, aimed at formulating a roadmap to augment parcel traffic from the Kashmir region by positioning rail as a reliable, time-bound and cost-effective alternative to road transport, they said.

It was chaired by an Additional Member (Commercial) of the Railway Board. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, Uchit Singhal, along with parcel traders from Kashmir, prominent fruit growers, and key cargo aggregators attended the meeting.

According to officials, the main objective of the meeting was to formulate a robust roadmap for increasing parcel traffic originating from Kashmir.